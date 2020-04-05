|
|
Victor C. Segura AZLE--I'm no longer here. I loved my wife, Cecilia, over 47 years. My son, Victor, is a strong family man. My daughter, Veronica, has a kind heart. They make me proud. Saying goodbye is hard, but I know I am loved. I enjoyed being a Union representative for American Airlines. Hunting and fishing kept me going but, nothing brings me joy like my grandkids: Alex, Alayna, Lynda and Avenleigh. Lilly be good. Thank you Ariane for Ave. Bobby take care and Lilly be good. Go Cowboys!
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020