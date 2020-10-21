Victoria Ann Bergman

June 22, 1971 - October 17, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Vicky was born June 22, 1971 to Bruce and Marichu Bergman in Fort Worth, Texas. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She cherished her time with family and friends and often would share wonderful memories from her childhood and her many vacation trips she took with her parents. She faced her challenging illnesses with optimism and would seek out the next adventure. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping with Mom often adding to her extensive movie collection. She was a sweet and caring person who always looked forward to spending time with extended family like her beloved Aunt Marlene. Vicky will be dearly missed.

Vicky is survived by brother, Stuart and his wife, Victoria, nieces Jaclyn and Hannah, and a large extended family.

Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 3601 Alta Mesa Blvd., Fort Worth. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Laurel Land.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store