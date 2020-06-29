Victoria Solis
Victoria Solis OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA.--Victoria Solis earned her Heavenly reward on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 85. Victoria was born in Oklahoma City to her parents, Margarito and Ruby Aleman. She had lived in the Fort Worth, Texas, area for many years, at the time of her death she was living Oklahoma City, and a proud member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church. She worked in the custodial department of Oklahoma City Community College for many years. Victoria was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be forever missed. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Santos Solis; daughter, Victoria Martinez. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind brothers, Simon and Edward Aleman; 11 children; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VONDEL L. SMITH & SONS MORTUARY Oklahoma City, Okla., 405-692-5503 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
(405) 692-5503
