Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beth Eden Baptist Church
3208 Wilbarger Street Dr.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Eden Baptist Church
3208 Wilbarger Street Dr.
View Map
Resources
Vikki Amie Obituary
Vikki Amie FORT WORTH -- Vikki Amie transitioned from work to reward Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Beth Eden Baptist Church located on 3208 Wilbarger Street Dr. B.R Daniels, Pastor officiating. Burial Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: Friends of Vikki may visit Friday noon until 5 p.m. at funeral home and at the church from 7 to 8 p.m. SURVIVORS: Devoted and dependable husband, Edward Amie; her 3 heartbeats, Tonyel Amie, Tiffany Amie and Taylor Amie; her two adorable grandchildren, Kylee Stewart and Preston Stewart, Jr.; her loving brothers, Ernest Alford, Sr., Garry Alford and Greg Alford; her caring uncle and aunt, Wesley Alford and Valleda Crump; and a host of other devoted family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019
