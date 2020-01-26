|
Vincent Chao FORT WORTH--Vincent Chao passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, India. Mr. Chao was 64. SERVICE: A celebration of Vince's life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the chapel at Robertson Mueller Harper with a reception will follow. Vince was born June 22, 1955, in Hong Kong. He received his Undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from The University of Washington and his MBA from Southern Methodist University. Vince met his wife, Lisa, in Arlington; the couple married in Fort Worth. They and their two children, Natalie and Nicholas, traveled the world together and have lived in California, Maryland, New York, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Singapore and Mumbai. Vince was loved greatly and has a host of friends around the world but was most happy on the golf course. He enjoyed playing with his friends at Willingdon Club in Mumbai, Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth, and on many other courses around the world. His absence has been felt worldwide and left an empty place in the hearts of all who loved him. Vince was preceded in death by his father, Stone Chao. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife and children, Vince is survived by his mother, Yuhiu; brothers, Nelson, Alfred and Paul; sisters, Mona and Anita; and their families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020