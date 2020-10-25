Vincent John Studer
February 12, 1928 - October 19, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Vince Studer died October 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Phyllis Marie Studer (née Schnebelt), his six children, twenty grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Vince was a mechanical genius and a talented aeronautical engineer with a lifelong love of flight and aircraft. He had a well-earned reputation for being able to fix anything and was always generous with his help to others.
Born into the large family of John Leo Studer and Hildegard Studer (née Lemper) in Chesaning, Michigan on February 12, 1928, young Vincent joined four sisters and two brothers. He was followed by two more sisters and another brother. (Nina, Beatrice [Bea], Betty, Richard [Dick], William [Bill], Joan, VINCENT [Vince], Blanche, Victor [Vic] and Charmaine). He is survived by his siblings Betty Cole, Bill Studer and Charmaine Bauer. Vince's father, John, was a carpenter, craftsman, and builder responsible for many homes, barns, and commercial buildings in the Chesaning area. All the children of John and Hildegard learned thrift, to work hard, to achieve excellence, and to care for family. Integrity and pride of workmanship were hallmarks that served the family well in the Great Depression and the war years.
In addition to working for his father, Vince worked at a commercial creamery to earn funds for college. During his first semester attending Central Michigan College, Vince's mother, Hildegard, died after a brief hospitalization. Transferring to the University of Michigan to study in their renowned engineering program, he pursued a degree in aeronautical engineering. While working at the iconic Brown Jug restaurant in Ann Arbor, Vince met, worked with and fell in love with Phyllis Schnebelt, a baker's daughter from nearby Dexter. After marrying on January 9, 1950 (three days before Phyllis' 20th birthday), the newlyweds moved into an apartment above the Dexter Bakery, where they both worked while Vince completed his degree. Their first daughter, Ruth, was born while they lived in Michigan.
Upon graduation Vince had professional opportunities in Seattle, San Diego, and Fort Worth. Vince and Phyllis chose the drier and warmer option and moved to Fort Worth. The real deciding factor (that caused 83.3% of his children to be Texans) was that the Fort Worth job offered 10¢ more an hour! Vince began what proved to be a distinguished forty-year career as an aeronautical engineer at the Convair/General Dynamics/Lockheed facility. He worked on the engineering of some of the finest military aircraft built for the defense of the United States.
Over the years Phyllis and Vince had five more children: John, Evie, Joe and the twins, Paul and Mark. During these years Vince built two homes for the family. One, finished in 1955, with a huge back yard was where the kids enjoyed growing up. Yearly vacations to Michigan to visit Phyllis' mom (and the bakery!) and Vince's dad and numerous relatives were great! After Grandpa Studer and Grandma Schnebelt passed away, camping vacations to points West with a pop-up trailer became the exciting norm.
The kids grew and went off to college. In the mid '70s a beautiful country property was purchased on a ridge overlooking the floodplain of the Clear Fork of the Trinity River west of Fort Worth near Aledo. Vince designed and built, with his sons, the family's second home. Paul and Mark attended high school in Aledo. After Vince retired, in addition to enjoying the views and wildlife on Quail Ridge, Vince and Phyllis traveled extensively. They also enjoyed their growing extended family of their children's spouses and their grandchildren. Lots of grandchildren!
Vince took special delight in his many grandkids. Games of farkle, cards, bingo, and huge Thanksgiving dinners were a delight for them all.
In addition to his wife Phyllis, Vince is survived by:
His six children: Ruth McNeil (Bruce), Dr. John Studer (Bridget), Evie Walberg (Gregory), Joe Studer, Paul Studer (Jane), and Dr. Mark Studer (Lori)
His 20 grandchildren:
Ruth's: Heather Nichter (Corbett), Kelly O'Connell (Shawn-deceased), Katherine Fergusson (Chris), Shannon McNeil (Beau Scroggins)
John's: Eric Studer, Hana Shoup (Randy), Dr. Eva Studer
Evie's: Vincent Coleman (Gretchen), Timothy Coleman (Kathleen)
Joe's: Maj. Genevieve Studer, USMC (Maj. Royce 'Trip' Parrish, USMC), Benjamin Studer (Dr. Dominique Van Beest)
Paul's: Fr. John Studer, Patrick Studer (Dana), Emily Hendrix (Danny), Catherine Anderson (Scott), L. Cpl Anthony Studer, USMC, Christopher Studer, Elisabeth Studer
Mark's: Harrison Studer, Nina Studer
His 13 great-grandchildren: Brian and Grace Nichter; Oliver, Vivian and Hattie Fergusson; Lainey and May Coleman; Teagan and Nolan Studer; Colette, Eleanor and Evette Hendrix; Samantha Studer Parrish
Celebration of his life and interment at a later date.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors
https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/