Vinton Dale Laseter ALEDO--Vinton Dale Laseter, 83, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. SERVICE: A private family service is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Committal with military honors: 1:30 p.m. in DFW National Cemetery. Those unable to attend or at risk of COVID-19, may participate via video/streaming posted at Biggers Funeral Home, www.biggersfh.com
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vinton's favorites: Refuge of Light Based in Tyler, Texas, https://www.refugeoflight.org/donate/
; or Refuge & Hope Int'l Uganda, https://www.refugeandhope.org
Vinton Dale Laseter was born Oct. 18, 1936, and lived a life of faith. He was faithful to his wife, and faithful in service to his country, earning many medals during his military service in the Air Force. He was most faithful to his God, evident in all aspects of his life, eventually becoming a Christian minister and then following God's call to become a missionary in Africa. Carol Ann Kincannon, his wife of 61 years was the love of his life. Their home always welcoming to those needing a place to call family. The family thanks James L West Dementia Care & Community Hospice of Texas for exceptional and compassionate care. SURVIVORS: Vinton leaves behind his beloved wife, Carol; his daughter, Joan Ward and her husband, Rafe Ward; grandsons, Kyle, Chase and Cameron Cline; granddaughter, Daphne Ward; his daughter, Jean Alley and her husband, Ron Alley; grandson, Benjamin; granddaughter, Rebecca; his son, Terry Laseter and his children, Taylor, Nathan, Cadie and Jamie; and his daughter, Teresa Christian and her husband, Dr. Tom Christian; and grandson, Seth.