Viola Herring FORT WORTH -- Viola Herring, 100, slipped away peacefully March 22, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at The Hills Church of Christ, 6300 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to Let's Start Talking or Christ Haven Children's Home. Viola was born in Fort Worth on Oct. 3, 1918, to Blake and Lottie Bransom. She put on her Lord in baptism at age 17, and remained a devoted follower throughout life. She was a public school teacher for 40 years and life member of Alpha Delta Kappa. Her marriage to LE Herring, Sr., in 1957 lasted until his death in 1991. The family wishes to thank caregiver Mammie Horton and Holy Savior Hospice, who provided loving and compassionate care and support. SURVIVORS: Step-son and wife, L.E. and Beverly Herring of Rosharon; sister, Evelyn Bourland of North Richland Hills; nephew and wife, Paul and Melissa Bourland of Burleson; the blessing of a number of grand and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and longtime friend and caregiver Delmy Ghent.



