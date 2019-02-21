Viola Josephine Johnston Smith NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Viola Josephine Johnston Smith, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at Mount Olivet. A reception lunch will follow the interment. Josephine was born to Otis Walter and Vida Thelma Johnston in West Texas, Motley County in 1922. Josephine was a proud veteran having served in the U.S. Coast Guard SPARS from 1944 to 46. After the war, she met and married Emmett Leon Smith of Blair, Okla. They divorced after 20 years of marriage. She attended college and received her BBA in 1954 from Hardin Simmons University. Later, she earned a Master's degree in education from the University of North Texas. She was a public school teacher for over 30 years. Mrs. Smith taught at the HEB ISD at Central Junior High School from 1967 to 1985. She lived in Hurst from 1967 to 1997. She was a lifetime member of the National Education Association. In her retirement years, Josephine enjoyed traveling in Europe, Canada and the U.S. She became the family genealogist and spent hours on the computer doing research. She was a life long learner. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband; and one son, Mark Randall Smith. SURVIVORS: Sister, Billie Joyce Loy of Greenville; son, Rick Smith (D'Ann) of Alvarado; daughters, Dr. Rebecca Kraft (Dave) of St. Mary's, Ga. and Ramona Walley (Mack) of North Richland Hills; grandchildren, Nannette Myers, Joel Smith, Mark Smith, Crystal Smith, Alison Lynn Dluski, Anita Schuring, Timothy Schuring and Jacob Smith; she had eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



