Virgil E. Kidd Jr. BEDFORD--Virgil E. Kidd Jr., 90, of Bedford, former longtime resident of Gainesville, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in Bedford. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church in Gainesville. Visitation: The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral. Interment follows the funeral in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church Building Fund. Virgil was born Aug. 25, 1928, in Walnut Bend to Virgil E. and Ethel L. Maner Kidd Sr. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a licensed pilot. In 1945, Mr. Kidd married Wanda J. Sluder in Gainesville. He had a successful career in the management of many automotive dealerships around North Texas. As a devoted member of Temple Baptist Church, Mr. Kidd served as a deacon and trustee. Mr. Kidd was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce Roberson; brother, Grady Wayne Kidd; sister-in-law, Wanda P. Kidd; and brother-in-law, Gene Sebesta. SURVIVORS: Wife of 73 years, Wanda J. Kidd of Bedford; daughter, Nancy Kidd Moeller of Austin; son, Don Kidd and wife, Jimmie, of Hurst; grandchildren, Jon Moeller (Shontae), Jason Moeller, Jill Moeller Serafine (David), Jessica Ruiz, and Jeffrey Kidd; five great-grandchildren; brother, Earl Kidd of North Richland Hills; and sister, Ruby Sebesta of Sachse. GEO. J. CARROLL SON FUNERAL HOME Gainesville, 940-665-3455 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

