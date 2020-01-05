|
|
Virgil Leon Wood SPRINGTOWN--Virgil Leon Wood, born to Opal Workman Wood Duckworth and Frank Allen Wood on May 26, 1950, passed Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. MEMORIAL: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, Post 2137, 11875 Boyd Road, Azle, Texas, 76020. He proudly served in the USMC 1968-1971. SURVIVORS: His wife, Lorrie Wood; sister, Anna Marie Hamilton; sons, Geoff Leon Wood and Gregory Alan Wood; grandson, Denzil Hunter Wood; granddaughter, Ashley LeAnn Wood Leon; great-grandson, Gustavo "Tre" Leon III; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020