Virgil Lester Ellis FORT WORTH--Virgil Lester Ellis went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 13, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Dallas National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 76211. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Richland Hills Baptist Church, 6852 Baker Blvd., Richland Hills, Texas, 76118. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial may be be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 19, 2019