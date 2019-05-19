Home

Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Hwy. P.O. Box 410
Hillsboro, TX 76645
(254) 582-2581
Virgil Lester Ellis Obituary
Virgil Lester Ellis FORT WORTH--Virgil Lester Ellis went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 13, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Dallas National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 76211. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Richland Hills Baptist Church, 6852 Baker Blvd., Richland Hills, Texas, 76118. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial may be be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 19, 2019
