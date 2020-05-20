Virginia Aaron Fazzio
Virginia Aaron Fazzio FORT WORTH--Virginia Aaron Fazzio went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Passing peacefully in her sleep. She joined her beloved husband of 74 years, who passed away last year. VISITATION: 1 to 3p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home, 4350 River Oaks Blvd. (formerly John Knox Presbyterian Church). Burial: Private at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Virginia was born May 25, 1924, in Athens, Texas. She moved to Russellville, Ark., with her family where she graduated high school, going on to study at Arkansas Tech. After working for a time at Montgomery Wards, she married Frank Fazzio in 1945. She devoted the next years to raising their three children. She and her husband were active members of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church for 67 years. Virginia was also a member of the Kennedale PTA, and in later years, travelled with her husband to Marine reunions. She will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul, loving wife, and devoted mother. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and Lee Roy Aaron; her husband, Frank Fazzio Sr.; three brothers, Lee Roy Aaron Jr., Austin Aaron, and Theo Aaron; three sisters, Juanita Aaron, Catherine Spray, and Billie Joy West. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sister, Claudia Davis; son, Frank Fazzio Jr. (Darlene); daughters, Joan Whitmore and Catherine Richards (Dale); grandson, Nathan Hays (Lydia). THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on May 20, 2020.
