Virginia Ann Redder
1932 - 2020
November 17, 1932 - September 27, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Virginia Ann Redder, 87, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Visitation: 6 pm - 8 pm Wednesday at Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 6009 Wedgwood Dr., Fort Worth.
Mass and Service: 10 am Thursday at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Fort Worth.
Service: 10 am Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rhineland, TX.
Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery.
Virginia was born November 17, 1932 in Scotland, TX, to Irene and Albert Pennartz. She was devoted to her family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was very attentive to her family, spending years involved with her children's school, Boy Scouts, and her church. She was also an avid reader. Virginia loved God and practiced her faith in all things.
Survivors: Husband of 64 years, Charles "Chuck" Redder; sons, Vince Redder and wife Marsha, Lloyd Redder, Norman Redder and wife Patty, Steve Redder and wife Cindi, Scot Redder and wife Heather, Russell Redder and wife Anne, and Ron Redder and wife Susan; 13 grandchildren; brother, Julius Pennartz and wife Geneva; sisters, Ruth Redder and husband Herman, Ethel Pennartz, and Claudia Carnahan and husband Billy; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 30, 2020.
