Virginia C. Taggart

February 11, 1921 - September 17, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Virginia Carney Taggart passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, after a full and blessed life of 99 years.

She was born in 1921 in Sioux City, Iowa and raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Virginia was the daughter of Dr. Gilbert and Dr. Myrtle Carney. She graduated with honors from Rosary College (now Dominican University) in River Forest, Illinois in 1943.

She met her husband, Tag, on a blind date while living in Washington; they were married for 62 loving years and raised 5 children.

They moved to Fort Worth in 1962. Tag opened Traders Village Flea Market in November of 1973, where Virginia worked alongside him for 30 years.

While raising her family and working at the flea market, she found time to be actively involved in community service projects. She spent endless hours running the Saint Joseph gift shop, and one year of her life was dedicated to being co-chair in the publication of the "Cowtown Cuisine" cookbook. Virginia also served many years as Director of Educational Grants with the Girls Service League.

Virginia and Tag were actively involved with St. Andrews Catholic Church for more than 50 years.

They were socially active in the Fort Worth community as members of Shady Oaks Country Club, Ridglea Country Club, and The Fort Worth Club. Virginia and Tag were members of the Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulcher.

Virginia would say that her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; the children would say that their greatest joy was their mother. She never missed a birthday without a handwritten card, a phone call, and a gift. She lovingly hosted many years of holiday gatherings for over 35 family members and friends.

Virginia is survived by her five children, Karen Fitzgerald, Kathy Fain (husband, Bob), Tim Taggart (wife, Carie), Jon Taggart (wife, Shelley), Pat Taggart (wife, Annie). Also survived by 9 grandchildren, Brian and Jon Fitzgerald, Parker and Price Taggart, Patsy and Ben Taggart, and Charley Dunn, Regan Starkey, and Lorin Craig. Virginia is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; Wendy Taggart, mother of Ben, Patsy and Charlie; and her beloved cat, Callie.

The family wishes to express gratitude to Jimmae Hollis for her compassionate care for two years. They also express a special thank you to Julie Jackson for 32 years of loving care and friendship to Virginia. The family also wishes to thank Harbor Hospice.

Pallbearers: Brian Fitzgerald, Jon Michael Fitzgerald, Parker Taggart, Price Taggart, Ben Taggart, Casey Craig; and Honorary Pallbearer, Bob Fain.

The family has requested that friends wishing to send a memorial in lieu of flowers in her name, send to:

Dominican University

7900 W. Division St.

River Forest, IL 60305

Attention: Memorial Gifts

Or

Girls Service League

4528 W. Vickery Blvd., Suite #104

Fort Worth, TX 76107







