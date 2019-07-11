|
|
Virginia Dunn Fort Worth -- Virginia Delores Moore Dunn, 72, left this life peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m., Friday, July 12, Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 12 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 11, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. SURVIVORS; husband, Isaiah Dunn; children, Deborah Dunn, Isaiah Dunn and Everett Fields; brother, Allen Moore (Denise); sisters, Louise Roland and Irene Brown; grandchild, Damion Dunn other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 11, 2019