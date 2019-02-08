Virginia DeWitt (Pearce) Deering ARLINGTON -- Virginia DeWitt (Pearce) Deering, formerly of Paris, died at 2:40 a.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital. FUNERAL: services are set for 11 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Lory Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Ms. Deering's daughter, Jennifer. MEMORIALS: may be made to First Christian Church, 780 NE 20th , Paris, Texas 75460 or the . Virginia was born October 14, 1928 in Detroit, Texas to Ralph and Edna DeWitt Pearce. She graduated from Paris High School in 1946 and attended Paris Junior College graduating in 1950 from Texas Christian University. Ms. Deering taught school for over 31 years retiring as a special education teacher at Lamar High School in Arlington where she managed the VAC program. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Arlington. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hutchison and husband, Brad of Paris; one granddaughter, Alexandria Pearce Hutchison of Fort Worth; and three nieces, Jacque Roll, Virginia "Gigi" Haltom, and Debbie Owen, all of Dallas. Online condolences may be made to Ms. Deering's family by visiting Fry & Gibbs website. FRY GIBBS FUNERAL HOME 730 Clarksville Str. Paris, Texas 75460 903-784-3366 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

