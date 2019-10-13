|
Virginia Fisk Clements Woodruff ARLINGTON--Virginia Fisk Clements Woodruff, 92, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Mansfield, Texas. Virginia was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 15, 1926, to J. Ruskin Fisk and Ethel Biddy Fisk. She grew up on the northside of Fort Worth and attended North Sside High School and Texas Christian University. She was married to Marion "Ducky" Clements from 1950 to 1976. She spent many years in San Antonio and Bulverde and married Thomas "Orth" Woodruff during that time. Virginia was a loyal TCU Horned Frog fan and spent many years attending football games with her friends and family. SURVIVORS: Virginia is survived by her daughters, Kevin Clements Guyton and spouse, William, and Carey Clements Hewitt and spouse, Paul; her grandaughters, Amy Guyton Seiders and spouse, Steven, Paige Guyton, Carlyn Hewitt Roser and spouse, Daniel; grandson, Thomas Hewitt; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Madelyn Roser; and sister, Dorothy Follin and husband, Hugh.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019