Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy
Dallas, TX
View Map
Virginia "May" Foh

Virginia "May" Foh Obituary
Virginia "May" Foh WEBSTER--Virginia "May" Foh, 95, of Webster, Texas, formerly of Hurst, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst. Burial follows promptly at 1 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas. Family visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the funeral home. Virginia "May" Foh, the second daughter of Herbert and Grace Schrader, was born Aug. 20, 1924, in Syracuse, N.Y., the second of four children including an older sister, Dorothy "Jane," and two brothers, David and Jim. She and her sister always used their middle names. Growing up in the Depression, her family soon found themselves in Elgin, Ill., where May grew up learning to play the clarinet and marching in her high school band. After two years of college, she took a teletyping position with American Airlines and soon met the man she would marry, Donald G. Foh, a flight engineer for American Airlines and Army Air Corps veteran. They married July 6, 1947, and soon were transferred to Whittier, Calif. May and Don had three children while in California and eventually were transferred to Hurst, Texas, where they lived until Don's death in 2009. They enjoyed many years of traveling all over the world and then all across the USA in their motorhome. Always active May was involved with her church, Colleyville Presbyterian Church; her bridge group; and was a talented seamstress and knitter. In 2016 May moved to Houston to be closer to family. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Thomas Alan Foh (Linda), Judith Anne Gage (Barry), and Robert Russell Foh (Eloise); seven granddaughters; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 1, 2020
