Virginia H. Burda Steele FORT WORTH--Virginia H. Burda Steele, 90, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children Wednesday, May 15, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at St. George Catholic Church. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., and Rosary services at 7 p.m., Monday, May 20, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment will follow immediately in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Virginia Burda Steele was welcomed to the world by her proud parents, Joseph Burda Sr. and Mary Kubiak Burda on Oct. 21, 1928. She grew up surrounded by a loving family, including her brothers, Edward, Raymond and Joseph; and one sister, Evelyn. Virginia went on to marry her sweetheart, Cleatus Steele, on Feb. 15, 1947. Throughout their 63 years of marriage, they raised six children: Cathy, Brenda, Debbie, Larry, Gary, and Tommy. Early in her marriage to Cleatus, Virginia worked for Swift & Company. She later retired from Sears and Roebuck Company after 20 years of service. Virginia was a longtime member of St. George Catholic Parish. She spent many hours of her life making St. George a strong community. She was a Eucharistic minister and active member of the Altar Society. One of Virginia's greatest joys in life was spending time with her large family at many family gatherings. After retirement, Virginia and Cleatus enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening, and crocheting. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Cleatus; her oldest daughter, Catherine Steele Keating; her parents; brothers; and her sister. SURVIVORS: Virginia is survived by her children, Brenda and Tommy Blackburn, Debbie and Royce Wallace, Larry and Jill Steele, Gary and Anita Steele, and Thomas and Cynthia Steele; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Burda and Sylvia Burda; brother-in-law, Ronnie Steele; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



