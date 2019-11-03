|
|
Virginia Henslee Anderson NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Virginia Henslee Anderson, 83, transitioned home on October 26, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 am, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel, 6001 Rufe Snow Drive, Fort Worth, Texas with interment of cremains to follow at 1:30 p.m. at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas. She was born in Jackson, MS and grew up in Ruston, LA and Shreveport, LA. She graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport and La. Tech University in Ruston where she received a B.S. Degree in Business Education. She and James became engaged in college. Since James pursued an Air Force career, she followed him all over the world including tours in the United Kingdom and Germany as well as eight bases in seven states. Virginia made dear friends wherever they were stationed as people became aware of the beautiful spirit that she is. They resided in North Richland Hills for the past 40 years. She was a dedicated Jehovah's Witness Minister and made the lives of so many people better for having known her. She was cared for in her final illness by her loving children. SURVIVORS: Husband of 61 years, LTC James R. Anderson, USAF(Ret); six children; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019