Virginia Holum Scott BEDFORD--Virginia Holum Scott passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 85. GRAVESIDE CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org Virginia Hannah Holum was born Dec. 19, 1934, in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Stephen Holum and Adeline Hall Holum. Virginia grew up in Fort Worth, graduating from Paschal High School and TCU, and always considered Fort Worth her hometown. She married Bernard "Bernie" Scott on Jan. 25, 1958. After living briefly in Albuquerque, N.M., she and Bernie moved to Midland, where they resided for over 50 years. In addition to being a wonderful mother, wife, and sister, Virginia enjoyed working in the field of oil and gas law as a Certified Legal Assistant. She also had a lifelong passion for musical theater and started performing as a child and played piano, sang on radio programs, and performed with the USO for wounded soldiers during World War II. After moving to Midland, she sang and danced in several community theater productions, including "Hello Dolly," "Oklahoma," and "Promises, Promises." Virginia was also an avid football fan, cheering on the TCU Horned Frogs and the Dallas Cowboys. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 55 years, Bernie. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughters, Susan Perry Miller and son-in-law, Mike Miller, Kristy Scott Hagar and son-in-law, Chuck Hagar; son, David Stephen Scott; wonderful grandchildren, Hannah Leigh Perry, Sarah Lynn Perry, Steven William Perry and wife, Ana, Rachel Elizabeth Hagar, Laura Adeline Hagar, and John Peyton Scott; sister, Stevie Holum Hughes; sister-in-law, Imogene Means; brother-in-law, Rodger Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family gratefully acknowledges and thanks Parkwood Skilled Nursing in Bedford and Dancing River in Grapevine for the wonderful care they provided in Virginia's later years.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020