Virginia Inez Wells BENBROOK -- Virginia Inez Wells, 89, passed away at her home in Benbrook surrounded by her family on Monday, May 27, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Family, friends and others whose lives Virginia touched are invited to Greenwood Funeral Home at 3100 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, Texas, for the funeral. Virginia was born on April 16, 1930, in Rison, Ark. to Jim and Cora McKinzie. She married William H. Wells on Sept. 18, 1948 and moved to White Settlement, Texas with their two young children, Billy Wayne and Linda in the early 1950's. They added two more children, Steve and Barbara Gail, to their family and she spent her time and energy raising them and taking care of her family. Later in life it became important to her so at age 50 she earned her GED. She volunteered countless hours and always felt called to the Ministry of "Helps." She was known by many as Sister Wells and was always adopting people that needed family. She was a mighty prayer warrior and considered Westside Assembly of God and Sanctuary of Praise as her home churches. She loved attending singings at local churches and watching her great-grandchildren play in her front yard. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William H Wells; brothers, Jake McKinzie and James McKinzie; sisters, Ludie Rice and Francis Lindley; and grandchildren, Misty Duncan Mcllroy and James "Jimmy" Mcllroy. SURVIVORS: Children, William Wayne Wells and his children, Jason Wells, Jonathan Wells and Kristin Huston, Linda Inez Mercer and her children, Kenny Ray Mercer, Lisa Filitraut and Stevie Mercer, James Stephen Wells and wife, Gayle and their children, Amy Hudson and husband, Jeremy and Joey Wells and wife, Nicole, Barbara Gail Terry and husband, Jimmy; as well as many great and great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joyce Bost. The Wells family would like to extend their many thanks to Janet Roach and Teresa Hix for loving and helping to take of Nanny in her later years.



