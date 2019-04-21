Virginia Joyce Morton Lyon BURLESON--Virginia Joyce Morton Lyon was born June 9, 1931, and the world has not been the same since. She breathed her last on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, only to start breathing celestial air in her next breath. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Whitney Church of Christ. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Virginia requests that you donate to the Whitney Church of Christ in Whitney, Texas, at P.O. Box 621, Whitney, TX, 76692 or to the Community Hospice House in Burleson, Texas, at P.O. Box 6337, Fort Worth, TX, 76115. Virginia and Glenn traveled in an RV as Sojourners for 16 years and crossed America helping churches and spreading the love of Jesus wherever they went. She was a member of the Whitney Church of Christ where she worshiped the Lord faithfully, taught Bible classes, led ladies Bible studies, and brought so many people to know the Lord. Virginia never knew a stranger, because she welcomed each and every person she met into her heart. The pearly gate is open and the Lord has called, "Time to come home!" Welcome home, Virginia! SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Glenn Lyon of Burleson; brothers, John Morton of Humble and Stephen Morton of Austin; children, Glenda Bennett of Burleson and Laura Sherwood of Longwood, Fla.; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. MARSHALL MARSHALL FUNERAL DIRECTORS Whitney, 254-694-2206 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

