Home

POWERED BY

Services
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia D'Arcy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia LaRue Head D'Arcy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia LaRue Head D'Arcy Obituary
Virginia LaRue Head D'Arcy FORT WORTH--Virginia LaRue Head D'Arcy, born July 4, 1919, at the family home in Alexander, Texas, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at a retirement community in Fort Worth. She was 100 years old. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Palestine, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Virginia Head D'Arcy Endowed Nursing Scholarship, University of Texas-Arlington College of Nursing, Box 19407, Arlington, TX 76019-0407; the ; or . LaRue was the daughter of Florence Irene Trice Head and Ellis Gerome Head. She graduated from Paschal High School in 1937. After graduation in 1940 from St. Joseph Hospital's School of Nursing in Fort Worth, she was employed by the hospital until her enlistment in the United States Army Nurse Corps. She served from 1943 to 1945 with the rank of second lieutenant. During this time, she was stationed in Burma and India and was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Campaign Medal with one bronze star. At the end of her tour of duty, LaRue returned to Fort Worth. In 1946, LaRue married Royce Herbert D'Arcy, also of Fort Worth. They were married for 69 years and have four surviving children. The family moved briefly to Arlington and then to Palestine, Texas. When they returned to Fort Worth, LaRue resumed her nursing career at St. Joseph Hospital and retired in the late 1960s. LaRue was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and served on its Altar Society. She enjoyed her association with St. Joseph's Nursing Alumni Association; the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Julia Jackson Chapter 141; Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America; a local woodcarving group which went camping on a regular basis; and her membership in the African Violet Society. LaRue took pleasure in reading and gardening and continued to garden until advanced age prevented it. She enjoyed genealogy research and especially spending time with her grandchildren and eventually with her great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents; an infant sister and young brother, Verna Marie and Ellis Glenn Head; her brother, Charles Ray Head; her infant daughter, Mary; and grandson, Christopher D'Arcy. The family extends its sincere gratitude to the staff of Westside Caregivers and, more recently, to the staff of Brookdale Broadway Cityview. And especially to the nurses, caregivers, and chaplains of VITAS Hospice Care for guiding them along this last journey with their mother. SURVIVORS: Her children, Diane and husband, Roderick LaGrone, of Denton, Linda and husband, Edward Miles Jr., of Watauga, Susan and husband, William Collins III of McKinney, and David of Fort Worth; grandchildren, include Rick LaGrone and wife, Dawnelle, Bob LaGrone, Beth LaGrone Fulton and husband, Kenny, Lisa Miles Cochran and husband, Matt, Richard Collins, and Cathy Collins; great-grandchildren, Kate, Julia, Abby, and Michael LaGrone; Clare, Henry, and Brigid Cochran, and Audrey and Ellie Fulton.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now