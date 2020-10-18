1/1
Virginia Loraine Pope
1923 - 2020
Virginia Loraine Pope
October 14, 2020
Hurst, Texas - Virginia Loraine Pope passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020 at age 97 after a prolonged struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was a resident of Hurst, Texas.
SERVICE - Graveside services will be held at Rendon Cemetery in Rendon Texas on October 22, 2020 at 10 A.M. Visitation will be held at Blessing Funeral Home 401 Elm Street in Mansfield Texas on October 21, 2020 from 6-8 P.M.
Mrs. Pope was born October 13, 1923 in Cullison, Kansas to Elby Ellis and Mildred Francis Keaton Romine. She grew up on a farm and graduated from Pratt High School in 1942. She was employed at Pratt Air Field then by the U.S. Quartermaster Corps and U.S. Air Force Flying Training Command in Fort Worth. In 1952 she joined Ken Davis Industries retiring in 1988. She married Malcom Eugene Pope June 28, 1956. She enjoyed gardening and fishing with her husband. They traveled extensively in the United States visiting the National Parks and Monuments and frequently camped out. They spent most of their free time at their lake house on Lake Quitman.
Mrs. Pope was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters, Lydial Mae Wood, Wanda Nadine Bender, Gladys Marie Nease and Mildred Joe Tredenick, stepsister, Elsie Hankes and stepbrother, Thomas Edward Romine.
SURVIVORS - Mrs. Pope is survived by her sister-in-law Joy Pope Black and her husband Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Blessing Funeral Home
OCT
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rendon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Blessing Funeral Home
401 Elm Street
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 473-1555
