Virginia "Jeni" Louise Lott Thomas FORT WORTH--The family of Virginia "Jeni" Louise Lott Thomas announces her passing on Tuesday, March 24h, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Jeni's life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: May be made to the charity or church of your choice. Born in Ruston, La., on June 19, 1935, Jeni attended Ruston High School and was active in the First Baptist Church of Ruston. She studied voice at Louisiana Tech and was a gifted soprano. She married and moved to Fort Worth in 1956. Jeni's passions were music, reading, and an unwavering love for family. Jeni was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James Thomas; and daughter, Denise Thomas. Survivors: She is survived by her brother, Charles Lott (Ann); daughter, Deborah Thomas Beyea; son, Steven Thomas (Melinda); grandchildren, Phillip Beyea, Galen Beyea, Jennifer Thomas Pope (Andrew), Stephanie Thomas Houlihan (Patrick), Zachary Thomas; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 8, 2020