Virginia Lue Cook Tusa

Virginia Lue Cook Tusa Obituary
Virginia Lue Cook Tusa EULESS -- Virginia Lue Cook Tusa- Euless, Tx. Virginia a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and greatgma passed away Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 at the age 80. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:15 a.m., Dec. 27, 2019, DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy., Dallas, Texas 75211. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to any of your choice. Virginia was a devoted wife to James Charles Tusa Jr. of 62 years. Virginia was a sports woman, coached gymnastics, seamstress, artist, Master in Harticologist. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Cook; nephew, Philip W. Phelps II SURVIVORS: Husband, James Tusa Jr.; sister, Mary (Phil) Phelps; her children, Mark (Cindy) Tusa, Michelle Tusa, Matthew (Robin) Tusa, Michael (Christy) Tusa; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 20, 2019
