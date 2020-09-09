Virginia Magee MullensOctober 14, 1923 - September 4, 2020Fort Worth, TX - Virginia Magee Mullens, 96, went to be with her Savior and best friend on September 4, 2020. She was a proud homemaker and beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Ridglea Baptist Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.She was born on October 14, 1923, in Nowata, Okla. She was the tenth and youngest child of Robert and Belle Magee. She married Bryan Mullens in Bartlesville, Okla., in 1946. They relocated to Fort Worth in 1956. Throughout her life, she faithfully served the Lord and was involved with several civic organizations. She was a member of Ridglea Baptist Church.Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, five sisters, and her loving husband, Bryan.Survivors: Daughter, Linda Dees and husband, Dennis; son, Larry Mullens and his wife, Mary Beth; son, Bob Mullens and his wife, Candi; 13 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.