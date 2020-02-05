Home

Virginia Marie King Obituary
Virginia Marie King NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Virginia B. King passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. FUNERAL MASS: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1000 Tinker Road, Colleyville, Texas, 76034. Committal service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Born Virginia Marie Bosser June 12, 1927, to George and Theresa Marie Bosser in West Manhattan, New York City, she was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Virginia met the love of her life, James Aloysius King Jr., in 1946 when he returned home from active duty in the European theater serving in the United States Army. James and Virginia married and had three sons, James A. King III, John P. King, and Joseph King. Jim and Virginia were married for 67 years. Virginia was a secretary and retired from Vought Aviation in Grand Prairie, Texas. Virginia was preceded in death by her mother and father, George and Teresa Bosser of New York City; her sister, Marion Ferri; brother, George Bosser; her husband, James; and granddaughter, Theresa Marie King McCormack. SURVIVORS: Virginia is survived by her three sons; grandchildren, Christen, Virginia, Brittany, James, Jedd, and Jere; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Connor, and Mason.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020
