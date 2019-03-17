Virginia Prestidge Durham Covaleski FORT WORTH--Virginia Prestidge Durham Covaleski passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church Chapel led by Dr. Bill Longsworth, with a reception to follow at Wesley Hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal School, 2695 S SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701; First United Methodist Church/First Street Mission, 800 W 5th St., Fort Worth, TX 76102; Hospice Plus, 907 Medical Centre Drive, Suite C, Arlington, TX 76012; or a . Born to Lottie Mae and Bill Prestidge on Aug. 3, 1940, in Waco, Virginia lived her teenage and adult life in Fort Worth. She attended Paschal High School and the University of Texas in Denton working towards a degree in education. Virginia was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. An avid member of the Junior League of Fort Worth, she received the "Old Boot" award for her top selling skills at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo "Yell and Sell." A stay-at-home mom until her daughters were in high school, Virginia never missed any of their activities at Country Day School and thrived in creating a stable home environment for her family. She was a mean cook, known for her meatloaf, Joe Gravy, and hot water cornbread. Always leading with a kind heart and service to others, Virginia began her working career honing her entertainment skills at PS/The Letter where she learned to set a beautiful table - a family tradition she passed along to her daughters. She then worked in visitor relations at Champlin Petroleum (later Union Pacific Resources and Andarko Petroleum) for 17 years welcoming oil and gas executives in grace and style. After taking early retirement, she ended her career at her best-suited employment in community relations at First United Methodist Church. Virginia loved traveling, dancing and listening to big band music with her husband, Al. After retirement, Virginia moved to Tyler to spend more time with the light of her life, granddaughter, Olivia, and enjoyed participating in her activities at All Saints. After four years, she returned to Fort Worth to live in Memory Care at The Stayton. The family would like to acknowledge the loving and attentive care she received there and for every kindness the community showed to her. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert John Covaleski; and son-in-law, Joseph Ainsworth Tilley, III. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Ginger Durham Young and husband, Bob, and Libby Durham Tilley and partner, Brooks Hogg; granddaughter, Olivia Young; stepdaughter, Claire Latture and husband, Jeff, and their children, Kirby, Compton, Chloe and Marshall; best friend, Pat Blanchard; and numerous cousins. A special thank you is extended to her dream team at Hospice Plus (Barbara, Darlene, Karen and Nataliya).



