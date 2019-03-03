Home

Virginia Robertson Richardson Obituary
Virginia Robertson Richardson FORT WORTH--Virginia Robertson Richardson died peacefully early Saturday morning, March 2, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Patrick Cathedral. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, with rosary beginning at 4 p.m., at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Private family committal at Greenwood Memorial Park. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert C. Richardson. SURVIVORS: Her children, Chris Richardson and his wife, Lynne, and Francie Allen and her husband, Bryan; grandchildren, Ginger Heckman and her husband, James, Michael Christopher Allen and Molly Allen; and great-grandson, Jack Heckman.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019
