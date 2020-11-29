Virginia SabinJuly 22, 1965 - November 25, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Virginia Dianne Sabin, 55, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.Service: 11 am Monday, Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home, 4350 River Oaks Blvd, River Oaks.Memorials: Should friends desire, memorials may be given to the North Texas Humane Society.Virginia was born on July 22, 1965 in Fort Worth to Patty and Jim Sabin. She was a 1983 graduate of Nolan High School and received a Bachelor degree from TCU. Virginia was compassionate with her words and actions. She was an avid reader, loved animals and enjoyed drawing and painting.Virginia was preceded in death by her sister Amy Chapin.Survivors: Parents, Patty and Jim Sabin; sister, Jennifer Collins and husband Randy; brother, Chris Sabin; brother-in-law, Chris Chapin; nieces and nephews, Blaine Sabin, Jayde Sabin, Noah Collins, and Sophie Collins; companion, Robbin Francis; and extended family and friends.