Virginia S. Felts FORT WORTH--Virginia Sharp Felts passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26,2019 GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Virginia Sharp Felts was born on a farm in Fannin County, Texas, on Oct. 21, 1922, to William Arthur Sharp Sr. and Carrie Burton Sharp. She had one sister, Fae Sharp Parvin, and one brother, William Arthur Sharp Jr., both of whom are deceased. She married W. B. Felts, also deceased, in June of 1939. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where she has lived ever since. Virginia was a homemaker and loving mommy to her daughter while she was young, then went on to manage a motel on Fort Worth's east side when that area was host to many of the music icons of the 1960s. She retired after the end of that era, but was always a source of wonderful stories about such greats as Loretta Lynn and Jerry Lee Lewis. She will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Felts and her husband, Frank Rowell, of Llano, Texas; and her nephew, Joe Paul Crumpacker and his wife, Judy, of Itasca, Texas.



