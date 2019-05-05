Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Springer Lawrence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Springer Lawrence Obituary
Virginia Springer Lawrence SOUTHLAKE--Virginia Springer Lawrence died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, her 98th birthday. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Chapel of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Gifts in her memory may be given to Good Shepherd Flower Fund, 1000 Tinker Road, Colleyville, TX 76034; or to Catholic Charities, 249 Thornhill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76115. Virginia was born April 30, 1921, in Clinton, Pa., to Lee and Margaret Work Plance. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Springer; their son, John A. Springer Jr.; and her second husband, George "Larry" Lawrence. SURVIVORS: Son, Walter Springer and wife, Donna; grandchildren, David Springer and wife, Tina, Dana Springer; great-grandchildren, Hannah Springer, D.J. Springer and Dillon Springer.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.