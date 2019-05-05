|
Virginia Springer Lawrence SOUTHLAKE--Virginia Springer Lawrence died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, her 98th birthday. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Chapel of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Gifts in her memory may be given to Good Shepherd Flower Fund, 1000 Tinker Road, Colleyville, TX 76034; or to Catholic Charities, 249 Thornhill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76115. Virginia was born April 30, 1921, in Clinton, Pa., to Lee and Margaret Work Plance. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Springer; their son, John A. Springer Jr.; and her second husband, George "Larry" Lawrence. SURVIVORS: Son, Walter Springer and wife, Donna; grandchildren, David Springer and wife, Tina, Dana Springer; great-grandchildren, Hannah Springer, D.J. Springer and Dillon Springer.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019