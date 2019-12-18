|
|
Virginia Welch Doubleday FORT WORTH-Virginia Welch Doubleday, "Ginny," 76, was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 3632 Longvue Ave.., Fort Worth, Texas, 76116. A graveside service will be planned at later date at the Oak lawn Cemetery in Gorman, Texas. Virginia was born in Gorman, Texas to Earnest and Corinne Welch on April 16, 1943. She loved her Lord and Savior first and foremost. Her children and grandchildren were her life, and sisters and brothers, her heart and soul. In her early years, she loved dancing, and man was she good at it. Her middle name could have been "rhythm." There are many stories that describe her support and love of family and friends. Through the years she and Don had 15-20 people who found room and refuge in their home. She loved entertaining family and friends, traveling with her sisters and watching the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. She was affectionately known as "Mimi," not only by her grandchildren, but so many as well. Virginia was preceded in death by grandson, Matthew D Sherrod; her parents, Corinne and Ernest Welch; son, Jeffery Ernest Welch; brothers, Robert Welch and Tommy Welch; sister-in-law, Jan Culler; nephew, Ricky Welch; and niece, Darla Welch Musick. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 51 years, Don Doubleday; children, Paula Davis and Donald Doubleday II; grandchildren, Lauren Davis, Jacob Davis, Sarah Doubleday, and Jacqueline Doubleday; great-grandchildren, Lindsay Morgan, Emily Sherrod, and Matthew Sherrod Jr.; sisters, Mary Welch Teague Of Wichita Falls, Texas, Betty Welch Huff, Linda Welch Wright, Sharon Welch Bradshaw of Gorman, Texas; brothers, Kenneth Welch and Doyle Welch of Gorman, Texas; too many to list nieces, nephews; lifelong sister friend, Sue Smith; and many, many friends. For those wishing to send flowers and cards, family ask to contact family member for address. SIMPLECREMATION ORG 4301 E Loop 820 S. 682-316-8301 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019