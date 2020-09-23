Virginia "Jo" Wentz

September 15, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Virginia "Jo" Wentz, 94, passed away on September 15, 2020.

Jo was born in Detroit, Texas to Hazel Iris Storey and Monroe Harrison Van Burkleo. She was raised in the Rio Grande Valley and was a member of the USO Dixie Belles who danced with soldiers at the nearby military base during WWII. This was where she met the love of her life and future husband, Robert "Bob" Darrell Wentz. They married in 1945 and moved to Terre Haute, Indiana where they began their family. They eventually moved to Arlington, Texas in 1974.

She dedicated her life to her family and found her greatest joy spending time with loved ones. She had a warm caring heart and always went out of her way to make everyone feel welcomed. She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing canasta, bible study, book club, travelling, and playing bean bag baseball at Arlington Plaza.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Duannah Vivian; grandson, Connor; and granddaughter, Maddie.

She will be dearly missed by her brother, Roger Van Burkleo (Becky); her daughter, Nancy Buesking (Tom); her three sons, Bob (Rhonda), Jeffrey (Ann), Jon (Kim); and their families including 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

The virtual-only service will be available on the Moore Funeral Home Facebook page beginning Saturday, September 26th at noon.







