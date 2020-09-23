1/1
Virginia "Jo" Wentz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Jo" Wentz
September 15, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Virginia "Jo" Wentz, 94, passed away on September 15, 2020.
Jo was born in Detroit, Texas to Hazel Iris Storey and Monroe Harrison Van Burkleo. She was raised in the Rio Grande Valley and was a member of the USO Dixie Belles who danced with soldiers at the nearby military base during WWII. This was where she met the love of her life and future husband, Robert "Bob" Darrell Wentz. They married in 1945 and moved to Terre Haute, Indiana where they began their family. They eventually moved to Arlington, Texas in 1974.
She dedicated her life to her family and found her greatest joy spending time with loved ones. She had a warm caring heart and always went out of her way to make everyone feel welcomed. She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing canasta, bible study, book club, travelling, and playing bean bag baseball at Arlington Plaza.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Duannah Vivian; grandson, Connor; and granddaughter, Maddie.
She will be dearly missed by her brother, Roger Van Burkleo (Becky); her daughter, Nancy Buesking (Tom); her three sons, Bob (Rhonda), Jeffrey (Ann), Jon (Kim); and their families including 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The virtual-only service will be available on the Moore Funeral Home Facebook page beginning Saturday, September 26th at noon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
I loved visiting with Jo anytime I got the chance. She was a delight and encouraged everyone around her. I will be praying for her whole family as they remember her truly wonderful life.
Glenn Still
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved