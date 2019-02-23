Virginia Williams DECATUR -- Virginia Williams, 85, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Decatur. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Decatur with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church. Officiating the service will be Dr. David Lowrie, Gerre Joiner, and Dr. Kelly Tibbels. Pallbearers include Bratton Williams, Kory Chapman, Chase Chapman, Colby Williams, Chad Huddleston, and Mark Starnes. Honorary pallbearer will be Coy O'Neal. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to Wise Health Foundation in lieu of flowers. Virginia was born April 30, 1933 to Wilford and Maudy Marie (Teague) Starnes in Decatur, Texas. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1950.Virginia married Tommy Williams on October 29, 1951 in thier hometown of Decatur. They were married for 67 years.She was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Tommy Williams of Decatur; daughter, Shrea Chapman and husband, Donald of Decatur; sons, Randy Williams and wife, Pam of Decatur, and Carey Williams and wife, Amanda of Decatur; grandchildren, Bratton Williams, Kory Chapman and fiance, Kristy, Chase Chapman and wife, Ashley, Kristen Huddleston and husband, Chad, Colby Williams and wife, Amanda, and Amanda Lasater and husband, Chase; great-grandchildren, Tyler Chapman, Dayne Chapman, Landri Chapman, Dax Chapman, Layton Huddleston, Addyson Huddleston, Brynlee Huddleston, Avery Williams, Cooper Williams, "Soon to be born" Williams, Dalton Lasater, Cash Lasater, Landri Murphy, Allie Murphy, and Garrett Murphy; her brother, Bud Starnes and wife, Liz of Springtown; numerous extended family and a host of friends.



