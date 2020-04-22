|
Vivian Bills ARLINGTON -- Vivian Bills, 92, of Arlington, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 with family by her side after a bout with colon cancer. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m., Thur., Apr. 23, Evergreen Cemetery, Ranger, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made to Community Healthcare of Texas (6100 Western Place, Ste. 105, Fort Worth, TX 76107). She was born Nov. 3, 1927 in Ranger, Texas, where she grew up and graduated from Ranger High School before attending Texas Christian University. She married James Horton of Big Springs, Texas in 1946 and later moved to Tulsa, Okla., where they had their three children, Sharon, Jim and Jeff. They later moved to East Brunswick, N.J., in order for James to continue his career with American Airlines in New York City. Upon James' death in 1964, the family moved to Arlington where Vivian began her career with American Airlines Flight Department at Love Field and later at DFW Airport. After 30 years of service, Vivian retired from American Airlines in 1995. She married Avon Bills in 1971 and continued their lives together in Arlington. Vivian loved to travel with family and friends, planning many excursions to Europe, Africa, and the U.S., including trips to Alaska and Hawaii. An avid sports fan, Vivian followed her son Jeff's football coaching career for decades, attending many regular season and bowl games all over the country. But it was her love for the Texas Rangers that drove her to work for the club for 16 years as an usher at the Ballpark in Arlington. Even at the age of 89, you would find her at every game, regardless of weather, assisting fans and cheering on her Rangers in the all-you-can-eat section of the ballpark. She was a member of the Fox Run Estate Senior Community, the Arlington Chapter of the Widows / Widowers Group, and the Women's Red Hat Society. Vivian is preceded in death by her parents, V. V. and Vera (Blackwell) Cooper, her first husband, James Horton and second husband, Avon Bills. SURVIVORS: Her beautiful life will forever by cherished by her two sons, Jim Horton and wife, Brenda, and Jeff Horton and wife, Teri; one daughter, Sharon Stum and husband, Steve. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Colby Horton, wife, Cheryl, Deanna Eggleston, husband, Lee, Lisa Castilleja, husband Nick, Connie Stum and great-grandchildren, Julia, Emma, Matthew, Austin, Taylor, Adrian and Zane.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020