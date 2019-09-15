|
Vivian Leah Ives Nelson FORT WORTH -- Vivian Leah Ives Nelson passed away Thursday morning, Sept.12, 2019. Mrs. Nelson was 94. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church, 4551 Southwest Blvd. Following committal prayers, she will be laid to rest in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Faith Lutheran Church, in her name, is suggested. Born in Fort Worth on August 28, 1925, Vivian was the daughter of William Henry and Winifred Erin Pennick Ives. She graduated from R.L. Paschal High School and worked as a department head at the Tarrant County Junior College, South Campus bookstore and retired after 30 years of service. Vivian was a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church and rarely missed a Bible study. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and playing bingo. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and dancing with anyone within arm's reach, whether they were willing or not. She was a beloved wife, mother, and granny and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years, Buster; son, Terry Nelson; and grandchildren Leslie McCluney and Preston Nelson; sisters, Mary Ann Griffin, Ruth Bennett, and Reva Sproles; brother, Paul Ives. SURVIVORS: In addition to her son, Larry Nelson of San Angelo, Vivian is survived by her daughter, Kathy Stafford of Fort Worth; daughter-in-law, Patricia Nelson of Corsicana; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019