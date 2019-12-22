|
|
Vivian Mitchell FORT WORTH--Vivian Mitchell passed away at her home on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Anne's Church, 6055 Azle Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76135, with a reception to follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the in Vivian's loving memory. Vivian was born in Fort Worth in 1942. She was passionate about horses; she loved to travel as well as sail with her family. SURVIVORS: Husband of 59 years, Cary Mitchell; devoted sons, Lee and James; her beautiful grandchildren, Peter and Annie; as well as a host of loving friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019