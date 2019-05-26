Vondel Uleen Dawley BEDFORD--Vondel Uleen Dawley, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 28, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Private celebration of her life on Saturday, June 1, 2019. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to the North Texas Youth Soccer Association in Vondel's name. Vondel was born Dec. 9, 1938, in Cranfills Gap, Texas, to Horace and Ora Francis. She married the love of her life, John Dawley, in May of 1961. Vondel never met a stranger. To know her was to be loved by her. She worked for Dallas Power and Light in the early '60s and carried those friendships throughout her life. She also worked for many, many years as a legal secretary and was invaluable to those she worked with. Her greatest passions in life were her family, friends, and soccer, and Landon Donovan. Vondel was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Ora Francis; husband, John Dawley; brother, Randal Francis; brother, James Francis; and brother, Wendle Francis. SURVIVORS: Vondel is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Michael Hutchens; son and daughter-in-law, Christiaan and Jennifer Dawley; brother, Roy Francis; grandchildren, Mia Hutchens, Riley Hutchens, and Ella Hutchens; and many nieces and nephews. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019