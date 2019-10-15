|
W. Pat McCombs ALEDO--W. Pat McCombs passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Fort Worth. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Pat was born Feb. 26, 1940, in Fort Worth to Lloyd "Pie" and Pearl West McCombs. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1958 and from North Texas State University in 1964, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. Pat was a talented woodworker and tinkerer, and an integral member of The Hilltop Amigos. SURVIVORS: Wife, Judy B. McCombs; daughter, Molly Barefield (Mike); son, Kyle McCombs (KayCee); grandchildren, Zoe, Peyton, Chloe and Caleb; brothers, Jim McCombs (Daisy) and Gerald "Cuz" McCombs (Marie); and a vast number of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 15, 2019