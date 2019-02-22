|
|
W. Reagan White ARLINGTON -- W. Reagan White was born Oct. 1, 1934 in Cotton Valley, La. and died February 20, 2019 in Ft. Worth. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at FBC Arlington. He was a chemist in Midland for Martin Water Labs for 35 years. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sally Jo; three children, Reagan Jr., Laura Kennemer and Houston; and grandchildren, Taylor and Jordan White, and Cody, Chase, Grace and Blake Kennemer.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2019