Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
100 South Ewing Street
Boyd, TX 76023
(940) 433-5310
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Hawkins Funeral Home
Boyd, TX
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Hawkins Funeral Home
Boyd, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Sue Hansen


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W. Sue Hansen Obituary
W. Sue Hansen PARADISE--W. Sue Hansen, 90, after an extended struggle with age-related dementia, she was warmly received in our Father's Mansion of many rooms on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with burial in Louis B. Hansen Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. W. Sue Hansen was born Aug. 15, 1929, to James Albert and Electra McDaniel Hatfield at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn. A true blood Tennessee Hatfield. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Louis B. Hansen, on Jan. 19, 1958. Son, Hans Kevin Hansen, her joy, was born Dec. 21, 1959. She was very active in the PTA, and strongly supported education. A humble disciple unto the Holy Trinity, she possibly visited every church in Fort Worth, regardless of denomination, often accompanied by her granddaughters. She was known by many as the "Lady with the Hats." She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and cherished brothers, Bill and James Hatfield. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Hans Kevin Hansen and wife, Kelly, of Paradise; granddaughters, Hannah Mary Hansen and her son, Dylon Davis, of Fort Worth, and Ashely Shea Gonzales and her husband, Randy, and their daughters, Alexa, Holly, and Haley, of Grapevine; her loving sisters, Dorothy Roberts, Margie Harris, and Marlene Ventura; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Until we are all reunited in our Lord's presence, as she would say, "Heartsong" and "Let Go and Let God."
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of W.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -