|
|
W. Sue Hansen PARADISE--W. Sue Hansen, 90, after an extended struggle with age-related dementia, she was warmly received in our Father's Mansion of many rooms on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with burial in Louis B. Hansen Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. W. Sue Hansen was born Aug. 15, 1929, to James Albert and Electra McDaniel Hatfield at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn. A true blood Tennessee Hatfield. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Louis B. Hansen, on Jan. 19, 1958. Son, Hans Kevin Hansen, her joy, was born Dec. 21, 1959. She was very active in the PTA, and strongly supported education. A humble disciple unto the Holy Trinity, she possibly visited every church in Fort Worth, regardless of denomination, often accompanied by her granddaughters. She was known by many as the "Lady with the Hats." She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and cherished brothers, Bill and James Hatfield. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Hans Kevin Hansen and wife, Kelly, of Paradise; granddaughters, Hannah Mary Hansen and her son, Dylon Davis, of Fort Worth, and Ashely Shea Gonzales and her husband, Randy, and their daughters, Alexa, Holly, and Haley, of Grapevine; her loving sisters, Dorothy Roberts, Margie Harris, and Marlene Ventura; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Until we are all reunited in our Lord's presence, as she would say, "Heartsong" and "Let Go and Let God."
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020