W.A. "Bud" Stevenson HALTOM CITY--W.A. "Bud" Stevenson, 86, of Haltom City passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday in Birdville Cemetery, Haltom City. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots. Bud was born and raised in Haltom City to Archie and Mary Bell Stevenson, descendents of a pioneer family. Bud loved to fish and hunt and was a captivating storyteller. He was a Korean War veteran honorably serving four years as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps Amphibious Reconnaissance Division. Bud retired from Texas Electric after 27 years. Bud was a family man and loved his children and grandchildren dearly. Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Stevenson; son, Ben Stevenson; daughters, Terri Congleton and Cindy Vackers; and sisters, Nancy Stevenson and Linda Stevenson. Bud will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. SURVIVORS: He is survived by grandchildren, Natalie Sturiale (Salvatore) and Crystal Bond (Mark); great-grandchildren, Grace Bond, Ava Bond, Santino Sturiale, and Angelina Sturiale; and brother, Ronald Stevenson of Haltom City, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 10, 2019