Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mount Olivet
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Birdville Cemetery
Haltom City, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W.A. Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W.A. "Bud" Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W.A. "Bud" Thompson Obituary
W.A. "Bud" Stevenson HALTOM CITY--W.A. "Bud" Stevenson, 86, of Haltom City passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday in Birdville Cemetery, Haltom City. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots. Bud was born and raised in Haltom City to Archie and Mary Bell Stevenson, descendents of a pioneer family. Bud loved to fish and hunt and was a captivating storyteller. He was a Korean War veteran honorably serving four years as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps Amphibious Reconnaissance Division. Bud retired from Texas Electric after 27 years. Bud was a family man and loved his children and grandchildren dearly. Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Stevenson; son, Ben Stevenson; daughters, Terri Congleton and Cindy Vackers; and sisters, Nancy Stevenson and Linda Stevenson. Bud will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. SURVIVORS: He is survived by grandchildren, Natalie Sturiale (Salvatore) and Crystal Bond (Mark); great-grandchildren, Grace Bond, Ava Bond, Santino Sturiale, and Angelina Sturiale; and brother, Ronald Stevenson of Haltom City, Texas.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now