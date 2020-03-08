|
Walker Henry Norvell III FORT WORTH--Walker Henry Norvell III, 71, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Greenwood Funeral Homes. Walker was born Aug. 13, 1948. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walker Henry Norvell Jr. and Gussie Ouida Norvell; and sister, Shirley Back. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Freda Norvell; daughter, Shawna Norvell; son, Walker Henry Norvell IV; sister, LaDonna Morgan and husband, Jimmy; brother, Dallas Norvell; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous family and friends both two- and four-legged.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020